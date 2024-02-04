Demi Lovato addresses her 'Heart Attack' song choice for heart disease event

The internet is dumbfounded by Demi Lovato's song choice at the annual American Heart Association event.

The singer's choice gained a lot of attention on social media, after she performed her 2013 hit "Heart Attack."

The event was for the American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' campaign, which aims to celebrate a "commitment to investing in women's heart health."

Due to some clips going viral of her performing the song filmed by attendees at the New York City event, Lovato explained the decision.

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection,” a representative for Lovato told Entertainment Weekly. “It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event.”

In Lovato's 2021 documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato opened up about having a heart attack herself.

“I actually don’t think people realize how bad it actually was. I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can’t drive anymore.”

“I’ll have blind spots in my vision so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I’ll totally miss the cup because I can’t see it,” the singer continued. “I’m really lucky to be alive.”

Other sources have told TMZthe performance was supported by the association.

But across social media users were in disbelief over the song choice.

