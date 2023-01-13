Demi Lovato's new album poster just got banned in the UK

The poster for Demi Lovato's new album 'Holy Fvck' has been banned in the UK for being too offensive.

The image is of the singer in bondage, sprawled over a crucifix, and has been ruled as "like to cause serious offence to Christians."

ASA have ruled that the image of the 30-year-old is “likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion."

Lovato's new and 'super personal' album tackles addiction and mental health.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters