All of the celebrities who have made claims about Diddy

Celebrity comments and claims about Diddy have resurfaced online as his sex trafficking and racketeering trial gets underway at a federal court in New York.

The rapper's home was raided in March 2024, and he has now since been detained on criminal charges.

His former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand on 13 May to testify against Diddy (real name Sean Combs), and detailed how she would allegedly be made to participate in 'days-long' freak-offs, which are another name for drug-fuelled orgies.

Mr Combs has always maintained his innocence, and plead not guilty to all charges against him.

Since the initial home raise, a number of high-profile names have made claims about the rapper - here's what you need to know.

50 Cent

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, is known for his raw and candid social media approach.

He and Diddy have been feuding since 2006 with claims (but no evidence) that Diddy was associated with the killing of The Notorious BIG.

When news broke about the raids, 50 Cent turned to X/Twitter with screenshots of the news coverage.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done," he wrote. "They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Later that day, 50 turned to Instagram with a post asking where Jay Z was, who is a long-term friend of Diddy's.

"Anybody seen Jay LOL," 50 Cent captioned an image of a milk carton with Jay Z's face on it, adding that Combs "said the [Jay-Z] ain't answering his phone. LOL."













Aubrey O'Day

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day also spoke out about the raids. For context, Danity Kane was formed by Diddy on the reality show Making the Band.

"What you sow, you shall reap," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, similar to one she shared on X.

"I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured."

In a separate Instagram Story post, O'Day wrote: "Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No."

















Suge Knight

Rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight turned to X/Twitter claiming there was a bigger issue behind the raids and hinting at a conspiracy.

"People the raids today wasn't for Diddy," Knight wrote on Monday (25 March). "It was to destroy the incriminating stuff on powerful men."









Katt Williams

During a candid discussion on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams suggested Diddy would be "exposed" in 2024.

The comedian also alleged "you have to tell Diddy 'no'" with further claims he has the "receipts" from everything he shared with host Shannon Sharpe on the episode.

At one point, he said: "All these big deviants are catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you’re Diddy, or whoever…TD Jakes, all lies will be exposed."

"Anyone who takes it the wrong way knows why they take it the wrong way," he continued.

In another snippet, Williams claimed he had to turn down $50 million "four times."

"P Diddy be wanting to party. And you’ve got to tell him ‘no.’ I did," he alleged.









Kanye 'Ye' West

Resurfaced footage shows Ye talking about a deal certain celebrities allegedly have to stay out of prison.

The footage was deleted from the 2022 Drink Champs interview but has now cropped up across social media.

Ye implies some celebrities are "feds" with the outburst referencing Diddy.

"The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed! That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," he said.









Usher

Usher sat down with Howard Stern in 2016 where he lifted the lid about living with Diddy for a year when he was just 13 years old.

The R&B singer claimed "very curious things [were] taking place" during his time in New York.

"I got a chance to see some things," Usher told Stern, adding: "I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it."

He continued: "I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild."

When asked if he would ever send his children to "Puffy Camp," Usher quipped: "Hell no."

On Tuesday 26 March 2024, in response to the home raid, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer released the following statement:



"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

"This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The trial continues.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative for comment at the time of writing

