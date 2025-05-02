Single women ‘exposed’ by man who nails why they’re so bad at dating

Dating is a minefield, and where apps and horror stories are rife, there's little wonder so many people are ditching the idea entirely to get acquainted with themselves instead.

But when your standards for a potential partner are high - how high is too high?

One single on TikTok is going viral for calling out hyper-independent women who have become near-impossible to date, because there's just no pleasing them. Guilty.

The user, known as 'Get To The Point Bro' has racked up over one million likes of the hilarious clip of him detailing every self-loved-obsessed woman's thought processed when a man tries to get to know her.

@gettothepointbro DATING A GIRL WHO IS USED TO BE ALONE CAN BE VERY HARD .

"Some women have been single for so long they don't date anymore", he began.

"They grant you access to their peaceful little empire like a reluctant queen handing out a visitor's badge...you text her 'good morning' and she's already annoyed like 'why are you disturbing the sacred silence of my personal growth journey?'"

Sounds about right.

"You think you're going to be her boyfriend...bro she's been sleeping diagonally in her bed for three years", he continued.

"Romantic surprises [are] risky...you show up unannounced with flowers, cool, she already scheduled her evening - two-hour bubble bath, wine, rewatching Pride and Prejudice for emotional stability...you're not part of the itinerary Jonathan."

And naturally, all of the single women in the comments have been left stunned by the accuracy.

"Not having to listen to a man breathe is the foundation of my life’s architecture", one joked.

"You aren’t competing with other men, you’re competing with ✨ peace ✨", another added.

"Dammit. somebody call a meeting of the council. he knows too much", someone else chimed in.

We have never felt so seen. Anyway, back to that 12-step skincare routine.

