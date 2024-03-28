'Disgusting' Diddy Nickelodeon cameo resurfaces following house raid

A clip from Nickelodeon's All That has resurfaced online, featuring Diddy suggesting two children put a toy helicopter down the pants of their sleeping friend.

The snippet was taken from a 2002 episode when Dan Schneider was the executive producer of the show.

The footage shows two young actors trying to wake up Shane Lyon. When that failed, they poured a bucket of 'sour milk' on his face.

The pair then asked themselves "What would P Diddy do?"

They turned to the artist for advice, who said: "Tell you what, take this toy helicopter. Put it down his pants."

Diddy then handed them a remote control to turn it on.

The clip has since racked up over 14 million views with many calling it "disturbing."

One wrote: "How tf did these guys get away with this shit for so long? Don’t these kids have parents?"

"Yes the episodes were on the creepy side and wildly inappropriate," another added. "But I find it telling that COUNTLESS adults, film, crew, wardrobe, photography, gaffers, grips, production, editing, writing, network reps, etc. ALL OF THEM let this behaviour go unchecked."

Another added: "Of course Dan Schneider and P Diddy collaborated on this disgusting cameo. After watching this my heart breaks for Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell. I hope Ariana is okay."

It comes after Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles "in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation."

In a statement, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called the raid a "gross overuse of military-level force."

He added that Diddy had not been arrested and called the search warrant a "premature rush to judgment."



"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

