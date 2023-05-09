Dixie D’Amelio responds to shocking 'mass shooting' comment about her transparent top

TikToker and singer Dixie D’Amelio received horrendous backlash and is branded a “bad example” for children after wearing a transparent top.

D’Amelio is a major star on the social media platform with over 57 million followers and is the older sister of fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Since breaking up with fellow influencer Noah Beck, the older sister has been through some changes including cutting her previously long hair and replacing it with a buzzcut.

But, it was another risky fashion statement that sparked controversy across social media after D’Amelio wore a transparent top that showed her breasts.

The star was seen in both a TikTok video and an Instagram post wearing the same shirt, igniting comments from critics who claimed she was being a bad role model to her young female followers.

D’Amelio captioned the Instagram post, “Darling don’t feel bad for me” and posed in the top along with ripped jeans, dark sunglasses and a black handbag.





One comment on the post read: “You know children see this.”

Another said: “So unclassy. Hope young girls don’t get ‘influenced’ by this.”

In possibly one of the most sickening responses, one Instagram user said they hoped she would be a victim of a mass shooting.

The TeaTok Talk account shared screenshots of some of the horrible responses D’Amelio received and some which she replied to.





An Instagram user wrote, “Bro your [sic] a bad example”, to which D’Amelio hit back: “I have said from the beginning that I am not a role model. I do me and want to be myself.”

