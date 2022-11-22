While most people don’t even have a separate wardrobe for their coats, music producer DJ Khaled is offering people the chance to stay in his massive shoe closet.

Bookable on Airbnb for $11, the music mogul is offering fans the opportunity to stay inside a recreation of his shoe closet in Miami and sleep amongst some of his favourite trainers in his collections.

The opportunity coincides with the release of his We The Best Air Jordan 5 shoe collection drop, with the musician being a self-confessed sneakerhead.

In the Airbnb listing, DJ Khaled explained: “Sneakers have always been a MAJOR part of my life. Now, in honor of my upcoming We The Best Air Jordan 5 collection drop, I’m GRATEFUL for the opportunity to invite guests to kick it in my sneaker kingdom.”

The listing sleeps two and consists of one bedroom, one bathroom, an outdoor pool and an outdoor lounge area to soak up the weather in DJ Khaled’s hometown.

DJ Khaled continued: “Sleep in my legendary sneaker collection and experience the 305 through the eyes (and shoes) of yours truly. During the stay, guests will have the chance to live and breathe Miami the same way I do - epically.”

You can book an overnight stay to take place either on December 5 or 6, and the booking includes a pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5 trainers, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled, and the chance to have a catered dinner at the musician’s restaurant The Licking - Miami Gardens.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami and you’ll have to get in there fast as the two one-night stays are available to book from at 1pm ET on Tuesday 29 November.

