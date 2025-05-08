Doechii shrugs off viral video of her 'screaming' at team during Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala was an incredible celebration of Black style and dandyism, but away from the couture and glamour of the blue carpet, one celebrity has been left at the centre of controversy, after a viral video emerged of her seemingly yelling at her team on the way to the event.

This was Doechii's debut at the Met after a hugely successful year in music - she arrived in a Louis Vuitton shorts-and-blazer look that won everyone over - an incredible moment in her career, overshadowed by a taste of who she was behind-the-scenes.

In the clip, taken at New York's upmarket Mark Hotel, paparazzi appear to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old's outfit, before she's heard from behind a curtain rail shouting "no, stop" and to "give me another umbrella now" to those assisting her.

Those in the vicinity are seen scrambling as she continues to demand for "more f****** umbrellas", leaving fans baffled as to how their favourite artist-of-the-moment could present as such a diva away from the cameras.

But, rather than apologising and taking accountability, Doechii has since posted a video and a statement seemingly trying to justify her behaviour.

"God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas", she captioned a TikTok video, seemingly poking fun at the moment.

She followed it up with the following paragraph.

"And all jokes aside I am so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night!", she began.

"We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is such alignment with who I am what I stand for. It's nothing but God that this year was our debut.

"Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had ☂️"

@iamdoechii_ All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside) 😭🥴

However, fans were left disappointed by the response.

"God forbid we don’t yell and disrespect those tryna help", one person wrote in the comments of her video.

"It's important to communicate with your staff respectfully, even under stress. They deserve respect, and trust there will be mistakes in the future; its how you handle it!", another added.

"I like you a lot Doechii and I think the hate you get is ridiculous, but this time around the criticism was warranted. Anxiety and overstimulation are not an excuse for treating your team that way", someone else wrote.

We have to acknowledge that under moments of pressure and anxiety people act in ways they shouldn't, and she deserves the benefit of the doubt this time - and she could well have made her apologies behind the scenes.

But if it wasn't for the team Doechii surrounds herself with in the form of glam squads, assistants, publicists, and more, she wouldn't be in the position to be attending events like the Met Gala - and they deserve to be treated with more respect.

She's not the first to do it, and she certainly won't be the last, but it's also about time we stopped letting the next generation of A-listers continue its normalisation.

