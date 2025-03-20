What is the Doechii ‘Anxiety’ song dance trend on TikTok?

An iconic dance from the 90s has been revived thanks to a new TikTok trend that uses rapper Doechii’s song 'Anxiety'.

The moves between Will Smith and Ashley Banks (Tatyana Ali) are from the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air in a scene where Smith walks in on Banks jamming to music on her Walkman.

Initially, Banks doesn't spot Smith who is mirroring her dancing and by the time she notices, Smith loses himself in the music and dancing that he doesn't realise that Banks has seen him.

Smith wrote in the caption: "I’ve been watching y’all and every video has been better than the last!! Love that track @Doechii . @Tatyana Ali remember this?"

The song used as part of the trend is Doechii's 'Anxiety' which samples Gotye‘s 2012 hit 'Somebody That I Used to Know' featuring Kimbra.

Taking to TikTok, the Grammy Award winner explained how "years ago" she had recorded a remix of 'Somebody That I Used to Know' and titled the track 'Anxiety' which rapper Sleepy Hallow later sampled on his track also called “Anxiety" in 2023.

Given its recent rise online, Doechii went back into the studio to record and release her own version and the song was released on March 5.

After the original sitcom scene went viral, Smith and Ali were joined by Doechii to recreate the iconic scene.

In the clip which now has over 250m views, Ali is listening and dancing to music with headphones on as Smith dances behind her, with Doechii then appearing to join in on the fun.





Smith commented in the caption, "Waited 35 years for this dance to trend" and people in the comments section shared their thoughts on the recreation.

One person wrote: "The way my mouth dropped when I saw Doechii."

"Will Smith only had to call muscle memory," another person said.

A third person posted: "Now this is the original of the original."

"I'm old enough to appreciate this and young enough to appreciate the Doechii side of it," a fourth person commented.

