Doja Cat responds to accusations that her new tattoo is 'demonic'

Almost every celebrity has been hit with satanism accusations, including Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Beyonce – and now Doja Cat.

While most choose to ignore and brush off the nonsense, the 27-year-old Grammy winner hit back at haters who accused her tattoo of having devil-worshipping affiliations.

In a string of photos shared to Instagram, the 'Say So' singer wrote, "purging you," and shared a picture of the tattoo on the second slide.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post was inundated with thousands of comments, with one reading: "Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow."

An unfazed Doja responded: "Whatever helps u sleep at night."

Another troll wrote: "You know you can always find Jesus. It’s never too late."





Doja later turned to Twitter to clap back at those coming for her so-called "demonic" tattoo. She tweeted: "if ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr. [sic]"

She then shared further context to the ink, writing: "your [sic] fear is not my problem".

The ink-in-question is inspired by a Giovanni Battista Bissoni illustration from Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti's 1634 book De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis.









"Originally published, without the illustrations, in 1616," the second image in the carousel reads.

"Liceti’s work, although not the first on the topic of deformities in nature, was perhaps the most influential of the period.

"In the wake of the book, there was a huge rise in interest throughout Europe in ‘monstrosities’: pygmies, supposed mermaids, deformed fetuses, and other natural marvels were put on display and widely discussed, becoming the circus freak-shows of their time."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.