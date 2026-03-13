Doja Cat has walked back her criticism of Timothee Chalamet, saying that she was "virtue signalling" in response to the actor's comments about ballet and opera and confessed she's never been herself.

The singer has taken to TikTok to respond to remarks Chalamet made during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas in February, in which the two actors discussed efforts to preserve cinema.

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'" Chalamet said in the video posted by Variety from the "A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event."

"All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there", the four-time Oscar nominee added, and then quipped "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."





Chalamet has been widely criticised for the comments, with Doja Cat leading the response.

“Hey, by the way, opera is 400 years old, ballet is 500 years old. Somebody named Tim-oh-tay Cha-lam-et had the nerve — big guy, by the way — had the nerve to say, on-camera, that nobody cares about it." she said in the video, which now appears to have been deleted.

"You show up in a nice outfit. You sit the f**k down and shut the f**k up. That’s the usual etiquette around those things. Maybe learn something from that.”

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (March 13), the 'Paint The Town Red' singer admitted she has never been to the ballet or opera and said her initial comments were made "in the heat of the moment.”

“I’ve never been to a ballet. I’ve never seen an opera. And I took it upon myself yesterday to kind of give it to the man because there is a culture based around outrage and things like that and people want to feel like they’re part of something. It’s a need to connect, whether good or bad,” Doja Cat explained.





“What I was doing yesterday was virtue signaling because I wanted to connect and I knew that Timothée’s goof up was something that I could leverage in order for people to connect with me and f**k with me,” she explained. “And it’s easy. It’s a modern way to garner clicks, likes, approval and all kinds of things like that from people. And so I did that yesterday, and I didn’t really think about why I was doing it."

