Timothée Chalamet stunned by 'personal' question about Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet appeared to be caught off guard by a rather 'personal' question at a recent screening and Q&A (February 1) for his Oscar nominated movie Marty Supreme.

The actor, who has been dating Kylie Jenner for three years, was asked by Love Actually writer-director Richard Curtis if he wanted to get married.

Chalamet appeared to blush, chuckling "That's so personal," before saying that Curtis would "get him in trouble."

