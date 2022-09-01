Iconic country singer Dolly Parton has released a new dog accessory line and people are obsessed with the brand’s name, “Doggy Parton”.

The collection of dog toys and apparel includes a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara, a gingham Western print collar complete with matching lead and even a blonde bombshell wig so your pup can look like the Tennessee singer herself.

Not only that but there is also a series of soft toys including a rainbow, a winking butterfly, a microphone, a stiletto and a mug that says “I Beg Your [Parton]”.

Part of the proceeds of the collection will go towards supporting Willa B Farms – a non-profit animal rescue organisation based in Tennessee.

In a post on her Instagram, the 9 to 5 and Jolene singer posted a clip on her Instagram to announce the launch of Doggy Parton collection.

She said: “‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more, with a little Dolly flair.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s fair to say, fans were thrilled by the news and took to the star’s Instagram post to show it.

One person commented: “My mini Goldendoodle named Dolly Parton will be ordering everything.”

Another said: “Yes queen, bless you! I think my girl pippy AKA dolly barkin’ is gonna need some @doggyparton.”

Someone else wrote: “Just when you thought you couldn't love Dolly any more she does this…”

“This is my favourite thing ever,” another fan said.

One person said: “In a world where you can be anything be like Dolly Parton…kind and loving…”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.