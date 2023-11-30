Dolly Parton has a surprising connection to Keanu Reeves

Dolly Parton has spoken about her surprising connection to none other than Keanu Reeves.

The legendary singer made history as the first female country artist to appear on the cover of Playboy in 1978 where she wore the iconic black bustier, bow tie and bunny ears.

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Dolly revealed the costume was actually made by Keanu Reeves's mother costume designer Patricia Taylor.

And so Dolly has some memories of little Keanu who would tag along with his mum at work.

“She did a lot of sewing for me. She did a lot of my clothes,” Dolly said.

“I remember Keanu when he was just little, and she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked.”

Years later, Keanu Reeves would become a household name known for films such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Point Break, The Matrix, and John Wickand paid a visit backstage to one of Dolly's shows where he asked if she remembered him.

“He said, ’Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mum was [working],’” she recalled.

“Of course I knew he had become a star. But it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was.”

Keanu himself has spoken about his mum's working with Dolly when he appeared on Red Table Talk in 2021 where he confessed to wearing the Playboy outfit as a Halloween costume one (unspecified) year.

“I put on the ears and the bustier,” he said. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

Drew Barrymore told Dolly about Keanu’s Halloween costume, which she sounded pretty chuffed about.



“Aw, that’s sweet,” she said. “He’s great. He’s the sweetest guy.”

