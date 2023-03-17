Keanu Reeves is known for his humbleness and has proven to be one of the nicest people in Hollywood- even when he gets a random wedding proposal.

The 58-year-old was at the SXSW Film Festival premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the audience at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas was a lively bunch when Reeves and director Chad Stahelski stepped on stage on Monday (March 13).

“You guys are amazing,” Reeves said, Variety reported. “Thanks for that experience. You guys are f***ing awesome.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While Stahelski agreed: “This is one of the best audiences of all time.”

During the post-screening Q&A, an array of topics were discussed such as their favourite scenes, as well as the planning and rehearsing of the fight scenes in the action film.

When the conversation turned to what items they took from the set, Reeves revealed he kept Wick’s watch and wedding ring from the previous films.

One audience member decided the mention of a wedding ring was the perfect opportunity to shoot their shot and shouted: “I’ll marry you!”

To which Reeves had a hilariously humble response: “Yeah, be careful what you wish for."

Elsewhere, John Wick: Chapter 4has received decent early reviews from critics ahead of its cinema release.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus stands at 89 per cent, while on Metacritc gave it a score of 77 based on critical reviews so far.

Ed Travis from Cinapse described the film as "simply one of the greatest action films of this generation, and perhaps of all time."

While Frank Scheck from The Hollywood Reporterbelieves the fourth installment "outdoes its formidable predecessors in nearly every respect."

"It is the most John Wick movie. And it is the best John Wick movie," IGN's Tom Jorgensen declared.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is out in cinemas on March 24.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

