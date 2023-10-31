17 of the most iconic Halloween costumes on TikTok

Halloween is the second night a year (after the Met) celebrities across the world do the most, as they head to star-studded bashes.
In Mean Girls, it's the one night you can dress like a "total sl*t". Meanwhile, in the land of TikTok, it's the perfect excuse to rip into iconic characters and A-listers, former X-Factor contestants, and re-enact classic Big Brother scenes.
TikTok users certainly won Halloween 2023, hands down.
Here are 17 of our favourite looks that have inevitably gone viral across the platform.
White Chicks
Racking up almost 5 million views, TikTok user J Cook and a friend cosplayed as Kevin and Marcus, dressed as Brittany and Tiffany, from the classic hit film.
They even took it one step further and performed the iconic dance routine.
Rachel on X Factor
Megan Elizabeth transformed herself into Rachel, who was dubbed 'X Factor's worst contestant' by the internet.
@megs__elizabeth
#rachel #xfactor #lazyatthemoment #icon #iconic #viral #foryou #fypシ #fy #xyzbca #british #rachellester #fy #uk #audition #foryoupage #xfactor
Paris' bed bugs
If we don't laugh, we'll cry – the saying goes. One pair of friends decided to poke fun at Paris' bed bug infestation – by dressing up as a pair of French critters.
'Mysterious Girl' X Factor contestants
Ant and Seb's X Factor fame has lived on, thanks to social media. They've become such national treasures that now people are dressing as them for Halloween.
Jennifer Coolidge in Cinderella Story
Everyone will remember the scene in the 2004 chic flick where Jennifer Coolidge steps off the sunbed to tell Hilary Duff she's "not very pretty and not very bright"...
Claudia Winkleman
This has to be one of the most creative approaches to Halloween 2023.
An incredibly freaky doll
TikToker @khaleesiisaa impressed millions with her realistic-looking Halloween makeup looks.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Most people had to take a second look, the resemblance is uncanny.
Ali G
Ah, a classic.
Regina George
TikToker Casey pulled off Mean Girls' Regina George perfectly – even down to the plaited hair.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
How could we forget about this couple...
@sumrogm8
#WHP #Fuse #Halloween #ozzyosbourne #theosbournes #blacksabbath
Viral 'Pookie' TikTok guy
If you're an avid TikToker, you'll be familiar with Prayag (@444pray). He's became so much of a viral sensation that people are dedicating their Halloween costumes to him.
Bad Bunny
Some TikTokers used the opportunity to dress as their favourite artists.
'Weird Barbie'
While there was a Barbie surge this Halloween, Megano took it to the next level with her take on the film's 'weird Barbie'.
Ja'mie Private School Girl
TikTok user George Jones re-enacted this viral scene perfectly.
Alien abduction
Many fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip to say the young boy deserved an Oscar already.
@fallinginsociety
#family #kids #parenting #costume #humor #wholesome
Kim Woodburn on Big Brother
@bernardandspud
#halloween #halloween2023 #kimwoodburn #bigbrother #fyp #halloweencostume
