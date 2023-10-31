17 of the most iconic Halloween costumes on TikTok

Halloween is the second night a year (after the Met) celebrities across the world do the most, as they head to star-studded bashes.

In Mean Girls, it's the one night you can dress like a "total sl*t". Meanwhile, in the land of TikTok, it's the perfect excuse to rip into iconic characters and A-listers, former X-Factor contestants, and re-enact classic Big Brother scenes.

TikTok users certainly won Halloween 2023, hands down.

Here are 17 of our favourite looks that have inevitably gone viral across the platform.





White Chicks

Racking up almost 5 million views, TikTok user J Cook and a friend cosplayed as Kevin and Marcus, dressed as Brittany and Tiffany, from the classic hit film.

They even took it one step further and performed the iconic dance routine.

@jcook2jiggy_ We got waaaay into character 😭 #whitechicks









Rachel on X Factor

Megan Elizabeth transformed herself into Rachel, who was dubbed 'X Factor's worst contestant' by the internet.

@megs__elizabeth It was good wasnt it lets face it .. rache is back ..👀👀 #rachel #xfactor #lazyatthemoment #icon #iconic #viral #foryou #fypシ #fy #xyzbca #british #rachellester #fy #uk #audition #foryoupage #xfactor









Paris' bed bugs

If we don't laugh, we'll cry – the saying goes. One pair of friends decided to poke fun at Paris' bed bug infestation – by dressing up as a pair of French critters.

@shannonnutt_ paris bed bug epidemic #parisbedbugs #paris #halloween













'Mysterious Girl' X Factor contestants

Ant and Seb's X Factor fame has lived on, thanks to social media. They've become such national treasures that now people are dressing as them for Halloween.

@ayesebastien I got a mullet just so we could do this costume









Jennifer Coolidge in Cinderella Story

Everyone will remember the scene in the 2004 chic flick where Jennifer Coolidge steps off the sunbed to tell Hilary Duff she's "not very pretty and not very bright"...









Claudia Winkleman

This has to be one of the most creative approaches to Halloween 2023.

@joshumph I'd give my SPLEEN for Claudia Winkleman's hair #claudiawinkleman #halloween #fyp









An incredibly freaky doll

TikToker @khaleesiisaa impressed millions with her realistic-looking Halloween makeup looks.









Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Most people had to take a second look, the resemblance is uncanny.









Ali G

Ah, a classic.

@s_h_a_0121 Ali G in da houseeee #halloween #aliG #halloweenlondon #halloweenoutfit









Regina George

TikToker Casey pulled off Mean Girls' Regina George perfectly – even down to the plaited hair.

@caseyfriday happy halloweekend from Regina #reginageorge #meangirls













Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

How could we forget about this couple...

@sumrogm8 Ozzy and Sharon take Fuse @ WHP 🎸🔥 #WHP #Fuse #Halloween #ozzyosbourne #theosbournes #blacksabbath









Viral 'Pookie' TikTok guy

If you're an avid TikToker, you'll be familiar with Prayag (@444pray). He's became so much of a viral sensation that people are dedicating their Halloween costumes to him.

@nehathecoolkid what can i sayyy pookie @Prayag bae i love u #halloween #pookie #sassymenapocalpyse













Bad Bunny

Some TikTokers used the opportunity to dress as their favourite artists.

@victoriapradoa hoy soy benito #badbunny @Bad Bunny #badbunnypr #disfraz #halloween #fyp #benito









'Weird Barbie'

While there was a Barbie surge this Halloween, Megano took it to the next level with her take on the film's 'weird Barbie'.

@meganowelsh Weird barbie is an icon i love her









Ja'mie Private School Girl

TikTok user George Jones re-enacted this viral scene perfectly.









Alien abduction

Many fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip to say the young boy deserved an Oscar already.

@fallinginsociety This kid should definitely pursue acting fr (via mallyroncal) #family #kids #parenting #costume #humor #wholesome

















Kim Woodburn on Big Brother





@bernardandspud Oh, ive had a wonderful evening, oh ive had a wonderful night….. #halloween #halloween2023 #kimwoodburn #bigbrother #fyp #halloweencostume

























