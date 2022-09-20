This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have spoken out about the "queue-jumping" accusations they faced after they visited Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

However, that didn't stop Domino's Pizza UK from trolling the anchors.

Footage of Schofield and Willoughby was captured last week as they entered Westminster Hall via the press line, which caused immediate outrage online as they were accused of skipping the line.

Fellow celebrities, including the duo's ITV co-star Susanna Reid and former soccer star David Beckham to name a couple, were spotted queuing overnight to pay their respects to the Queen.

The anger from viewers surrounding the anchors' apparent queue jumping also forced the This Morning team to provide a statement.

"We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event," they shared via Instagram on Sunday (18 September).

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The statement from the team didn't seem to help disgruntled viewers, with one launching a petition titled: "Axe Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from TV," which has over 18,000 signatures at the time of writing.

And joining in on the conversation, Domino's decided to take to Twitter to speak on the matter.

But the pizza chain did so with a joke.

"Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning," the tweet read.

However, when people saw this response, they believed it was in "poor taste."

One person wrote: "Well, that was in poor taste. A bit like a scabby pre-packed topping Domino's pizza."

"The whole queue jumping witch hunt was started by the media and has come back to haunt them. As for a Pizza company jumping on the bandwagon, all I can say is bad taste, a bit like your product," another added.

A third wrote: "Don't you start. If people have got this much energy for unfairness and inequality, they need to start campaigning for a republic. Leave them alone, it's just bullying now," another added.

On Tuesday (20 September), Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke on the queue-jumping controversy they were embroiled in at the Queen's lying-in-state.

"Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall," Willoughby explained.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed passed the Queen."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

