Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield break silence on queue-jumping on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed their queue-jumping controversies at the Queen's lying-in-state by saying they would 'never jump a queue'.

The pair began This Morning on Tuesday (20 September) with a segment on the events leading up to the funeral.

"Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall", Willoughby said.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed passed the Queen."

"Please know that we would never jump a queue," she added.

