While playing in the LIV Golf Tournament at his own golf club, Donald Trump was hilariously heckled by a group of young men.

Trump hosted the tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey last week where he played alongside some major players and well-known people.

But his delightful afternoon of golf and small talk was interrupted by a group of young men who threw insults at him while taking a swing.

"Built a golf course just to miss this green," one of them said.

"That swing looks a little broken, was it made in China?" another shot back at Trump.

The four men, who run a golf podcast called Country Club Adjacent, chuckled and continued to heckle Trump as he hit his ball off the tee and toward the green.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"What would your followers say if you hit this left?" one of the boys said.

"A little short, like your second term," another said as the ball landed in water.

The video of the boys heckling the former president went viral on TikTok with nearly eight million views.

@countryclubadjacent Well, this happened... #golf #golfer #fypシ #foru #trump #countryclubadjacent #backoffchallenge #roast Full video out now on our YT Channel.

"That second term joke is absolutely gold," a commenter on TikTok wrote.

"He should be decent given how much time spent playing while in office." Another person added.

In other videos posted to the CountryClubAdjacent TikTok account the four young men can be seen heckling Matthew Wolff, Charles Barkley, Caitlyn Jenner, and more.

Each time one of the golfers approach a particular hole, the men go at it, throwing insults while the golfer try to focus on their shot in what they call the "Back Off Challenge".

The challenge is popular with followers of the podcast.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

