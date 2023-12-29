Donald Trump tried to claim he's the reason Home Alone 2 is so popular

It’s one of the biggest Christmas films ever, but what would Home Alone 2 be without the cameo from Donald Trump?

Well, nothing, according to the man himself.

The former president recently launched into a long post about the film on his social media platform Truth Social, hitting back at claims previously made by director Christopher Colombus and also claiming that he's the reason behind its success.

The sequel to the hit Christmas film features a scene in the Trump-owned Plaza Hotel, with the film’s protagonist Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, briefly interacting with Trump.

Columbus previously spoke about the bizarre scene, saying that it was a condition of the filmmakers being able to film in the building that Trump could make a cameo.

Home Alone 2 Donald Trump www.youtube.com

Speaking to Business Insider in 2020, Columbus said: "Trump said okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'the only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie'. So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: people cheered when Trump showed up on screen.

"So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience'. But he did bully his way into the movie."

Now, a few years later, Trump decided to put down his thoughts about the whole thing on Truth Social, claiming that he was “begged” to star in the movie.

He wrote: "30 years ago (how time flies!), director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2.

20th Century Fox

"They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!

He went on to say: "That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmastime. People call me whenever it is aired.

"Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?

"Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!"

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel