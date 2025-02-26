Drake ‘switches allegiance’ in Anna Paul-Mikaela Testa row at concert

It would turn out Drake is as chronically online as the rest of us, and just days after it was thought he'd taken Mikaela Testa's side in her ongoing feud with Anna Paul, the rapper stepped out in yet another t-shirt nodding to the drama at his concert in Melbourne.

A quick recap of what we know so far - Paul and Testa, two Australian OnlyFans models-turned-TikTok influencers have been embroiled in a very public row, after Testa released an eight-minute rant with a number of damning accusations against Paul - which she has denied.

Among the accusations were Testa claiming that her former friend would fake growing up poor for the cameras - of which her response would go viral.

"When I said I grew up broke that is my experience, that is how I felt. When I can hear my parents talking in the kitchen that the budget for the groceries that week is $30, it makes me feel broke,” she argued.

“When we can’t afford school uniforms, it makes me feel broke. When I am 11, all my friends can afford something, and my parents can’t, that makes me feel broke."

And then along came Drake on his Anita Max Win tour with seven dates across Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, where he was spotted wearing an 'It made me feel broke' t-shirt on-stage, convincing fans he was taking Testa's side.

But clearly the 38-year-old is trying to stay neutral because now on the following night, he showed up in an 'Anna max win' t-shirt - both in reference to the feud and the name of his tour.

"Omg is he on Anna’s Side?", one person commented on a video.

"A middle aged man joining in on young girls beefing. How embarrassing for him", another chimed in.

He hasn't publicly commented on where he actually stands with the beef (he's got his own with Kendrick Lamar to worry about, remember), but just know that next time you're posting on TikTok, Drake's probably watching.





