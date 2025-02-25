Drake has entered the chat, and no, it's not to re-involve himself in his public feud with Kendrick Lamar. This time, he's chiming in on the infamous Anna Paul–Mikaela Testa TikTok drama.

On Monday night (24 February), the rapper took to the stage at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre for his Anita Max Win Tour. On stage, he sported a black tee which simply read: 'It made me feel broke'.

For the blissfully unaware, the quote ties into a feud involving influencers and OnlyFans creators, Anna and Mikaela.

To summarise, Mikaela shared a series of allegations against Anna earlier this month, and Anna responded after a week of silence.

In Anna's response, she hit back at Mikaela who accused her of lying about growing up poor - something which we've contacted her representatives about, but didn't get a response.

Anna said that it was her "experience," reiterating the phrase "it made me feel broke" when it came to not being able to afford her school uniform and her parents expressing concern about how they'd pay the rent.

Now, in a bizarre twist, Drake has seemingly weighed in on the drama, donning the quote on his shirt.

The images and videos quickly made their way onto social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans. Mikaela herself even shared a screenshot of the moment on her Instagram Story, commenting: "Iconic asf."

Many more were left scratching their heads, with one writing: "Drake wearing the Anna Paul vs Mikaela Testa shirt on tour is so f***ing odd to me and I literally have no one to talk about this with lmao."

Another baffled X user wrote: "Drake wearing an ‘It made me feel broke’ shirt in Brisbane to poke fun at Anna Paul is f***ing SENDING MEEEEEEE HES SO FUNNY."

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "I don’t think there’s a celebrity who is more chronically online than Drake because how do you know about the Anna Paul/Mikaela Testa situation?"

