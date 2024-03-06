Drake Bell says he was sexually abused by Nickelodeon worker at 15-years-old

Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has come forward and claimed he was sexually abused as a 15-year-old by a dialogue coach and actor who worked for Nickelodeon.

The actor, who is now 37, opened up about the alleged abuse on a new Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which is set to release later this month.

The four-part documentary delves into the controversial and toxic work environments that child stars in the 1990s and 2000s were allegedly faced with on popular Nickelodeon shows.

In the series, Bell alleges that actor Brain Peck sexually abused him, whom he met whilst working on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

In August 2003, Peck was arrested by detectives from LAPD's Sexually exploited Child unit on 11 charges, after allegations of sexual abuse were made by an unnamed child.

He pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16 in May the following year. Peck was then sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. The identity of his victim remained anonymous.

That is until Bell came forward in this series and claimed he was the child who had been abused.

A police press release at the time explained that Peck had been "coaching the victim" and said that an investigation was launched after "the minor’s family reported that Peck had molested the child over a six-month period".

Other stars who appear in the investigate docuseries include All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne and Katrina Johnson. The Amanda Show writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton also appear.

Indy100 have reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.



