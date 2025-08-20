Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dev addresses hugely controversial skins

Skins in Call of Duty titles seem to have got increasingly more wacky in more recent entries in the series - and none more so than in Black Ops 6.

There's been a shark man, an octopus head, a bulldog, crossovers with Squid Game and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the list goes on - but the recent introduction of Beavis and Butt-Head were the ones that really got people riled online (even though American Dad characters were available before that).

The bright and colourful cartoons are completely at odds with the 1990s Cold War setting for Black Ops 6 and Activision has since revealed some content can be carried over from Black Ops 6 into Black Ops 7 a few weeks after Season 1 starts, including operators and operator skins with some exceptions.

Speaking to IGN, associate creative director Miles Leslie said "we're always looking at community feedback" when asked about the skins. “We always try to make sure that we are trying to touch the widest audience," he added.

"We're constantly looking at ways to push into different audiences and fans and that's what you saw with that; there are fans that really love it.

"Obviously, there are fans who those may not be their favorite. We're going to try to calibrate that as we move forward and we take that feedback seriously."

Leslie spoke just before Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was fully revealed, which follows the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6, with a release date of 14 November.

However fans continue to ridicule the approach to skins online, especially now after Battlefield 6's open beta largely went down well with a more serious and realistic focus.

A viral screenshot posted in the Gaming Subreddit compares a screenshot from an early Call of Duty game to the 420 event that took place in Black Ops 6 earlier this year when a Seth Rogen skin was made available.

Redditor Holiday-Proof9819 captioned the post "how Call of Duty started vs how it's going" and commented: "I think it is fair to say that something has been lost."

And others have been commenting with their thoughts.

braumbles said: "Chasing that Fortnite money."

xxNearlyCivilizedxx said: "The thing I really don't understand about that game is that they still insist on a dark, gritty backdrop while putting in the most over-the-top, cartoonish skins. There's such a disconnect between the two it just doesn't make any sense."

HelloMegaphone said: "What I would give for some HD remakes of those first few CoD WWII games..."

Fragrant_PalmLeaves said: "I remember the first time I realised Seth Rogan was in the game was when I heard his laugh and thought 'was that f****** Seth Rogan?'"

jax7778 said: "It used to be a historical military shooter, then it became a modern military Shooter and now it is really becoming an 'untyped world' just like Fortnite... Something has indeed been lost."

