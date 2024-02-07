Canadian rapper Drake has made a subtle reference to the viral nude video, that many think features him, on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, the internet was alight with people talking about a video of a man who was nude from the waist down, lying on a bed and filming himself in the mirror.

Although you couldn't see the man's face in the video many fans of the hip-hop star came to the conclusion that it was Drake due to the man's hair and skin tone.

Another suggestion that it could have been Drake was the belief that the video was taken onboard a private jet. The 37-year-old singer does own a Boeing 767 plane which he has dubbed 'Air Drake.'

Although Drake has yet to publicly comment on the video he has given the biggest nod to it yet on his Instagram Stories. In a picture shared on Wednesday, Drake posted a snap of the plane's cockpit complete with the caption: "Cashville I'm Home."

Drake/Instagram





On Tuesday, Drake appeared to have acknowledged the video. During a live stream, Adin Ross, who knows Drake and has featured him on his show in the past texted the rapper about his 'missile' to which the star allegedly responded with several laughing emojis.

Elsewhere, many think that Drake predicted the leak two years ago. In the lyrics to his song 'Spin Bout U' he says: "The videos we got ever leak, we going' viral or going platinum.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.