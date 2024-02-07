Drake is clearly not too phased about the leaking of… personal information.

Quite the contrary, he even predicted what would happen if X-rated footage of him ever leaked.

And leaked it did, sparking a storm on social media last night.

The ‘Sticky’ singer, 37, became Tuesday’s number one trending topic on X/Twitter after a clip began circulating, apparently showing him lying in bed, naked from the waist down, engaging in some self-gratification.

Commentators swiftly piled in, with Kick streamer Adin Ross, a friend of the hip-hop star, allegedly sending him a voice memo about the viral vid.

Drake lounges with his phone in the music video for 'Spin Bout U' (OVO)

Ross, 23, who recorded the moment in a livestream, told his friend: “We was just looking at the s**t. It’s like crazy bro, like goddamn.

“You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***king missile.”

As Ross and his pals continued to discuss the NSFW selfie, a message popped up on his phone.

“Oh, [Drake] just texted me,” the 23-year-old said. “He put like eight laughing emojis.”

The rapper allegedly then added: “This might be my next album intro.”

The Grammy award winner’s apparent enjoyment of the whole affair is perhaps unsurprising on two levels.

Firstly, as Ross’s friend put it: “I wouldn’t care either if my s**t was like that.” In other words, this wins him first prize in the macho, lockerroom stakes.

And secondly, Drake seemed to know it would all come out one day.

In the track ‘Spin Bout U’ from his 2022 collaboration with 21 Savage, the 37-year-old rapped: “The videos we got ever leak, we going' viral or going platinum.”

The question now begs to be asked… who was behind the leak?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings