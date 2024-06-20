Rapper Drake has been mocked over his LeBron James tattoo after the basketball star was seen rapping along to a diss track at Kendrick Lamar’s show.

Over the last few months, the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has had the rap music scene gripped, with both performers releasing diss tracks about one another to varying success.

Although the feud is now over, Lamar performed his most popular Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' at his Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday (19 June). The show was attended by plenty of celebrity guests including Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, who fans caught on video singing along to 'Not Like Us'.

But, it didn’t take long for fans to recognise the irony of Drake having a tattoo of James on his arm while the basketball legend sang to a diss track about him.

Clips were posted online showing James having fun and singing the words in the crowd while Lamar performed it on stage.

One X/Twitter user pointed out: “While LeBron was enjoying Kendrick at the Forum. Drake had a tattoo of LeBron on his arm.”

The tattoo is located on Drake’s left upper-arm and depicts the basketball star wearing his trademark number 23 jersey. The word “Irish” across the front of the jersey is a throwback to James’ high school team, named The Fighting Irish.

“Drake's heart is broken,” one fan commented on X/Twitter.

Another said: “Ahhh man Drake gotta do something lol.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings