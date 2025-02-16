It's been a rough couple of weeks to be Drake - not only did Kendrick Lamar use his Super Bowl halftime show to humiliate him, but he also brought two of his exes out onto the global stage to join the party.

Lamar performed Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us' as Serena Williams crip-walked on stage, and he was also joined by SZA (who he's since announced a tour with) for a rendition of their hit song, 'All The Stars'.

It's safe to say the Canadian rapper has been quiet since.

But Drake could be back with a vengeance, as he's just confirmed a first-of-its weekend of shows that has got fans seriously excited.

The 38-year-old will headline Wireless Festival in London this summer from 11 - 13 July for three consecutive nights, with different guests and a different setlist each night.

"Holding the title for the audience’s most requested artist since the festival’s inception, his presence will be a milestone, further solidifying his legacy in Wireless’ story", a statement from the festival reads.

He hasn't performed at Wireless Festival since 2021, when he joined Future for a surprise track. He was first booked to headline in 2012.

On night one, he'll be joined by fellow Canadian, PARTYNEXTDOOR alongside Summer Walks, and on the final night he'll perform with Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy. On the Saturday night, the show is merely referred to as 'Drake and The Mandem', but no specific details around who that could be have been released.

Based on the guests he's bringing along, it's thought Friday could be dedicated to his R&B hits, Saturday a love letter to his rap, and Sunday for the melodic bangers everyone knows and loves.

And pretty quickly, fans appear to have forgotten all about the Super Bowl.





"Goat activity, we will all be there", one fan posted in response to the announcement.

"UK is so blessed man", another added.

Someone else chimed in: "Real music is back boys."

Tickets go on sale here on 19 February at 12pm GMT.





