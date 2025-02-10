Kendrick Lamar took to the Super Bowl halftime show last night for an electric 12-minute performance including some of his biggest hits - but why was Serena Williams there?

The tennis sensation was spotted during 'Not Like Us' crip-walking on the stage, but her cameo could've been more than just an opportunity for a good time for Williams.

Fans will know that 'Not Like Us', which has been streamed over a billion times and won five Grammy awards, is a diss-track aimed at Drake.

The Canadian rapper has even attempted to sue Lamar over some of the song's lyrics, which brand him a "certified pedophile". Last month, it was reported that Drake is suing his own label, Universal Music Group (UMG), for spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he is a pedophile. Universal Music Group also represent Lamar.

And given that Williams has her own turbulent history with Drake, her involvement in the halftime show could well be her own dig at the 38-year-old.

@serena Practice right before @WYN BEAUTY @NFL

Drake and Williams were first linked in 2011, with rumours about them dating intensifying in 2015 when they were frequently seen together.

However, neither have ever confirmed a romance, and things took a turn when Williams was then mentioned in a number of Drake's later songs.

"I'm too good to you / I'm way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don't understand it", he sings in his 2016 song 'Too Good', and later clarified in an interview that the lyrics were about Williams, suggesting she may have rejected him.

But that wasn't where it ended.

In 2022, Drake was back again with 'Middle of the Ocean', where he rapped: "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi."

William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded: "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

So was this the sports icon's way of jabbing back at Drake? Let the beef continue...

It comes as Lamar become an instant meme after giving a 'diabolical' smile while addressing Drake during his performance of 'Not Like Us'.

Why not read...

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud explained

Kendrick Lamar and Drake invited to settle their feud in the WWE ring

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings