Trump called someone a 'very average mentally person' and the jokes write themselves

Donald Trump thinks of himself as a very intelligent man, we know that for sure. In fact, he once called himself a ‘very stable genius’ .

He’s also very quick to call out people he doesn’t believe to be so smart. But his latest outburst – and the way he worded it – has seen him come in for ridicule online.

Speaking on Wednesday (June 25), Trump hit out at Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and claimed he had a “low IQ”.

“He’s an average mentally person… low IQ for what he does,” Trump said, describing Powell while speaking at a press conference at the NATO summit in the Netherlands. “I think he’s a very stupid person, actually.”

Trump has been critical of Powell since taking office, slamming Powell and the Federal Reserve’s hesitation over cutting interest rates.

Trump actually nominated Powell for the position back in 2017, and he kept the role during Joe Biden’s tenure. Powell was nominated by Biden for another four-year term until May 2026.

“Yeah, I know within three or four people who I’m going to pick,” Trump said when asked if he’d begun interviewing potential replacements. He also said that Powell’s time in the role is up “pretty soon fortunately, because I think he’s terrible”.

Trump was soon criticised online for using the clumsy choice of words while criticising someone's intelligence on social media.

Commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote: "Nothing screams ‘stable genius’ like calling someone ‘a average mentally person’ while butchering basic grammar like a confused 6th grader mid-book report."

He added: "Trump calling Powell ‘a average mentally person’ is the linguistic equivalent of tripping over your own shoelaces while mocking someone else's walk."

The Republicans against Trump account called it a "classic Trump projection".









