Drake has changed the lyrics to one of his hits after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss

Drake has seemingly responded to being dissed during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance by changing a lyric to one of his songs.

The Canadian rapper is the subject of Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us'which recently received five Grammy Awards.

So when Lamar performed at the Super Bowl half-time show, fans were excited to hear him perform the hit song where the American rapper says the lyrics: “Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young.”

At the same time he smiled directly down the camera as he rapped the lyrics which became an instant meme.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently on the other side of the world on his Anita Max Win tour in Australia and at the time of writing has not directly responded to Lamar's Grammy wins nor his Super Bowl halftime performance.

But he appeared to make an indirect reply when he performed in Melbourne on Monday (February 10), and clips from the concert are making the rounds on social media.

When he sang his 2021 track "Knife Talk" from his album Certified Lover Boy,Drake made a tweak to the lyrics.

The original lyrics from the second verse are: "Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies."

Instead this was changed to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

Meanwhile, the previous day (before Lamar hit the Super Bowl stage), Drake dedicated a segment of his show to share a rant about his unnamed exes.

"If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f***ing played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money," he told the crowd. "I want you to all to turn up to this song.

"This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f***in' life!

"If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f***in' turn up!"

