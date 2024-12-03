Kendrick Lamar announces tour with SZA - and fans are already scrambling for tickets

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have surprised fans after the rapper and singer announced they will be touring together next year.

Today, the two musicians shared the news that they will perform their Grand National Tour in 19 stadiums across North America and will take place in the spring and summer of 2025.

On April 19, the tour will begin in Minneapolis, followed by Houston; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Seattle; Los Angeles; Glendale, Arizona; San Francisco; Las Vegas; St. Louis; Chicago; Detroit; Toronto; Hersey, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

For those desperate to attend the tour, tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6), while on Wednesday (December 4) there will be a pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders.





Kendrick and SZA are also longtime collaborators as they have previously worked together on the songs, "All The Stars," while SZA features on two songs - “Luther” and “Gloria - on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album GNX which was released on November 22 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The pair have also previously toured together on the Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour back in 2018.

It didn't take long for Kendrick and SZA fans to share their excitement at the tour announcement on social media.





























Others pointed out the tour will be coming to Toronto, Canada, which also just so happens to be where Drake is from, the fellow rapper who has been in a highly publicised rap feud with Kendrick earlier this year.













Elsewhere, The 32 biggest reactions as Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album "GNX".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.