Dua Lipa's reaction to ukulele singer at Glastonbury has become an instant meme

Dua Lipa headlined Glastonbury over the weekend, as you do, but she was also put through an excruciating experience while walking around the festival.

The 28-year-old was stopped by a ukulele singer on Worthy Farm, and her reaction has become an instant meme.

We might not all be international superstars, but we’ve all been stopped in the street and made to listen to some spiel you don’t care about – and we can all relate to her on this one.

The singer in question is musician Liam C, who has a track record for giving impromptu performances to stars at festivals.

He asked Dua to listen to one of his tunes, after saying that he enjoyed her documentary about Camden and explaining that he busked around the area.

'New reaction meme unlocked' Twitter/X

Liam then begins singing, with Dua being polite and listening – while fans have already clipped up her slightly awkward head-bobbing for a “rew reaction gif”.

Dua smiles and says, and agrees to a hug as she tries to leave, saying: "I love it mate, it's so good."

The moment has gone viral, with fans praising Dua’s patience and quickly turning it into a meme.

















Liam has previous for this kind of thing, too, having previously surprised Natalie Imbruglia with a performance at Kendal Calling festival.











