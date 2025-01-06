Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel had an awkward moment at the Golden Globes as fans speculate their alleged healed rift is not quite over.

The incident occurred when Vin Diesel took to the stage to present an award for film cinematic and box office achievement. Whilst there, he spotted his Fast & Furious co-star in the audience and said, “Hey, Dwayne”, with a smile.

Cameras then pointed to Johnson, who was initially smiling before his expression turned more icy. The audience appeared to laugh out of awkwardness.

It comes as the pair have been engaged in a feud in recent years that has seen Johnson absent from two films from the Fast & Furious franchise, in which he has played the character Luke Hobbs. Vin Diesel portrays Dominic Toretto.

But, in June 2023, Johnson appeared to suggest their feud was over and the actors had “put all the past behind us” in a post on X/Twitter to announce a new movie featuring Hobbs was being made.

“We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star.”

But, after the Golden Globes, it seems the incident raised suspicion among some fans that all is not so friendly between the two.

“You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife,” somone on X/Twitter wrote.

Another claimed: “You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot. Oh my gosh. ‘Hey Dwayne’. Amazing haha.”

Someone else wrote: “DAMN! Vin Diesel waltzed right onto that #GoldenGlobes stage and puffed his chest at The Rock! That was for the Family!”

One person said: “Vin Diesel being petty for no reason by saying hello to the Rock.”

“Vin Diesel saying ‘Hey, Dwayne’ to The Rock. I thought some s**t was gonna pop off,” another said.

Another argued: “Lmao is it just me or was Dwayne Johnson not feeling that, ‘Hey Dwayne’ from Vin Diesel #GoldenGlobes something tells me that beef is still going strong.”

Fast & Furious 11, also known as Fast X: Part 2, is due to be released in 2026.

