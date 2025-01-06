Zendaya sparks engagement rumours after red carpet detail at Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have come and gone for another year, inevitably leaving behind a trail of buzzworthy celebrity moments. From Adam Sandler stealing the spotlight at Timothée Chalamet's expense (who happened to be there with Kylie Jenner), to Dwayne Johnson seemingly reigniting his feud with Vin Diesel, and Sofia Vergara's cheeky heckle aimed at Jodie Foster, there's plenty to unpack from the night.

Yet, amid all the drama, one small detail has sent Zendaya fans into a frenzy.

The actress stepped onto the red carpet wearing a stunning diamond ring on her engagement finger, prompting speculation about a potential engagement to Tom Holland.

Was it a not-so-subtle hint – or simply an expensive piece of costume jewellery to elevate her ensemble?

Of course, people on social media believe the actress made a big statement without saying a word.

"My conspiracy theory is they’re already married," one fan quipped, while another theorised: "[Tom Holland] said he didn't walk the carpet with her because he wanted her moment not theirs, so she slapped on that engagement ring she's been hiding to make it all about us anyway."

A third chimed in: "Opened this app and the first thing I see is that Tom and Zendaya are engaged???"

Many more believed it was a "PR placement" to create a buzz.

Neil Dutta, managing director at Angelic Diamonds estimated the ring-in-question to be worth around $250,000 (£200,000).

Speaking about the detail, he said it appears to "feature a substantial cushion-cut diamond, likely around 5 carats, set in an east-west orientation. This modern twist on a classic cut is very on-trend for 2025."

"What's really interesting is how Zendaya chose to debut this ring," he told Indy100. "Wearing it to such a high-profile event without any announcement is very much in line with her and Tom Holland's low-key approach to their relationship. It's a modern way of sharing personal news – if that's indeed what this is."

