Dwayne Johnson has shared how "completely heartbroken" he feels about the Maui wildfires in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 51-year-old actor and former WWE wrestler took to the social media platform amid the wildfires that began on August 8 and have since spread at speed as a result of the high winds and dry land.

As it stands, 96 people have been confirmed dead with more people currently missing.

Johnson partly grew up in Hawaii, living in Honolulu as a teen and in his message urged: "All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time."

In his video message, he began: “I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands – our island of Maui.

“And I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too.”

He continued: “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it’s all heartbreaking,

“Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support, your light, your prayers.

“Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.”

Along with his video message, Johnson also included images of the devastating impact the wildfires have had as well as the ongoing rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, actor Jason Momoa - who was born in Honolulu - warned in an Instagram post to tourists not to visit the area at this time due to the ongoing crisis.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” he said. “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

