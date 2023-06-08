Elliot Page says he had sex with Juno co-star 'all the time' while filming

Elliot Page claims he had sex with Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby "all the time" while filming the 2007 indie dramedy.

In his hotly anticipated memoir Pageboy, the Canadian actor opened up about his past relationships. One of which included Thirlby, who he felt "taken aback" by the moment he saw her.



Page said that while the pair were both the same age, she seemed "so much older, capable, and centred," with chemistry that pulled him in.

The Umbrella Academy star went on to describe Thirlby, who played Page's best friend in the film, as "sexually open," which was "far removed" from where he was at the time.

They spent most of their time together shooting for the film, with Page recalling the time Thirlby "looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.'”

Getty Images





"At that we started sucking face, it was on" he claimed in the memoir. "I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful."

Page went on to candidly detail that Thirlby was the first person to make her have an orgasm.

He continued: "Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am."

Page came out as gay in 2014. In another section of his book, the 36-year-old detailed an incident at a birthday party two months later in which an A-list Hollywood actor said: "You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men."

The chapter, titled 'Famous A**hole at Party', goes on to add the male then reportedly told Page: "I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay."

