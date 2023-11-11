An Elon Musk biopic is in the works – and no one's excited

It has been confirmed by Varietythat an Elon Musk biopic is in the works at A24, and it doesn't seem many people are excited.

The announcement came yesterday from Puck, with Darren Aronofsky on board to direct the film. Aronofsky is known for directing films such as The Whale, Black Swan, and Requiem for a Dream.

The basis for the screenplay will be based on Walter Isaacson's authorised biography of the Twitter/X CEO. Isaacson's book on Steve Jobs was previously adapted into a movie by Universal.

Musk responded to the announcement saying: "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."

But whilst Musk may be happy about the news, he seems like one of the only ones.

Many joked to "bring back the strike", in reference to the recent end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Another joked that the film was going to be a horror:

One user gave their suggestion for a title: "How to Kill Twitter Without Really Trying".

However, some felt hopeful that the portrayal of Musk would not be a favourable one:

We'll just have to wait and see how the film turns out...

