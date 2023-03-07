Does Elon Musk have bodyguards with him when he tweets from the toilet?

You can never be too careful.

That is apparently the motto Twitter CEO Elon Musk has taken as BBC reported he has bodyguards follow him around everywhere at Twitter HQ, including the restroom.

A current Twitter engineer told BBC that things at Twitter are not going well, in part due to the lack of staff but also because Musk doesn’t “trust” employees.

Not only has Musk, 51, brought in engineers and support from other companies like Tesla but he also brought in physical support in the form of two bodyguards.

“Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards,” the engineer only identified by the name Sam, told BBC.

“Even when [he goes] to the restroom,” he added.

Although Musk did not confirm if the rumours were true, as an avid toilet-tweeter many wondered if that meant bodyguards stand outside of the restroom as Musk spends hours tweeting.

According to the BBC’s investigative report, Twitter is allegedly having problems regulating trust and safety on the platform as there is not enough staff.

Twitter has recently experienced outages and tech issues, which Musk attributed to a small issue in “brittle” code.

However, Sam the current Twitter employee, told BBC it’s must worse than expected, describing it as “from the outside, the façade looks fine” but “on the inside, it’s like a building where all the pieces are on fire.”

Former employees echoed Sam's concerns, saying without the proper staff to support safety programs like reducing abuse and child sexual exploitation, Twitter could become an unsafe environment.

But given the bodyguard rumours, it seems Musk has begun employing his own version of safety.

