Since Elon Musk formally acquired Twitter on Friday, he has fired three top executives and more layoffs could be coming, according to reports.

The layoffs are expected as Musk has promised to change the social media platform to reflect a more free-speech "public square."

Some of the top executives fired include CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal, and public policy Vijaya Gadde.

With the three out, some are wondering who the people advising Musk are during the transitional period.

According to New York Times technology reporter Mike Issac, it's a lot of Musk's personal friends and staff.

Issac tweeted on Sunday explaining that his understanding of "the folks running things in the "war room"," aka Twitter HQ is David Sacks, Jason Calacanis, Sriram Krishnan, Jared Birchall, Alex Spiro, and "a fleet of Tesla/Boring Co engineers."



So who are the people supposedly helping Musk lead Twitter at the moment?

David Sacks

Sacks is a partner at a venture capital fund but he and Musk go way back. The two worked at Paypal together back in the late 90s and Sacks was an angel investor in SpaceX.

Jason Calacanis

Like Musk, Calacanis is also an internet entrepreneur. The two seemingly have been pals for a long time.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, Calacanis has been highly involved in changes. Already he's tweeted asking people for opinions on paying for a blue check mark and asked advertisers what needs improvement.

Sriram Krishnan

Krishnan previously led product teams at Twitter and currently invests in crypto. Krishnan confirmed he was helping Musk out "temporarily."

Jared Birchall

Birchall is the managing director of Excession LLC, Musk's family office. As a former wealth advisor, Birchall is responsible for handling most of Musk's finances.

Alex Spiro

Spiro is a well-known lawyer who defended Musk in a 2019 defamation case. According to reports, Spiro has "led the conversations about the job cuts" that could be happening at Twitter.

Kayvon Beykpour

Although unconfirmed, several people told news outlets that Beykpour, former Head of Consumer Product of Twitter, was spotted inside HQ.

Beykpour was fired by the former CEO in May.

