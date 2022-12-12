Elon Musk slams booing hecklers as 'unhinged'

Elon Musk has responded after being booed by a large crowd at a comedy show, describing his detractors as “unhinged”.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction after being introduced by Dave Chappelle during his show at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday (December 11).

“Ladies and gentleman, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, bringing out Musk.

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said after the reaction from the crowd.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," he then joked.

A clip then shows Musk awkwardly standing on stage while Chappelle continues his set. Footage of the moment was quickly shared on social media, and now Musk has shared his thoughts.

After a follower commented on the moment, Musk responded by writing: “Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).

“It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Someone who said they were in the crowd wrote on Twitter: “Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk!

A good 80 per cent of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. ‘What should I say??’ He says. Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail.”

It comes as Musk has been sparking controversy on social media. Jimmy Kimmel offered a very strong comeback to him on Twitter, after he provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.

