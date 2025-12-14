Musk’s stance on trans rights 'undermined' by one bizarre claim made in 2020

As X/Twitter owner Elon Musk continues to air his views on transgender people in light of his estrangement from his own daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, a clip in which the tech billionaire said “you can turn someone into a freaking butterfly with the right genome sequence” has resurfaced online.

If you missed it, the SpaceX and Tesla boss clashed with the press office for California governor Gavin Newsom after Musk’s America political action committee shared a video of the Democrat speaking in support of trans people and saying he “[wants] to see trans kids”.

The press office responded: “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Musk then replied by deadnaming and misgendering Wilson, writing that she “has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus” – a comment the 21-year-old has now used in her bio on Threads.

He also went on to tweet additional thoughts on the issue, claiming that “if you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not” – a statement which, people pointed out, does not consider women who have had hysterectomies, and trans men and non-binary people who can also have uteruses.

And now, Musk’s arguments have been undermined further with the reemergence of comments he made in December 2020, when he was the recipient of the Axel Springer Award.

He said: “I think there’s going to be a lot of breakthroughs on the medical side, particularly around synthetic mRNA. You can basically do anything with synthetic mRNA – DNA. It’s like a computer program.

“If not too crazy, you can probably stop aging - reverse it, if you want. You can turn someone into a fricking butterfly, if you want, with the right DNA sequence.”

The remarks have seen social media users point out that Musk doesn’t believe a person can transition when it comes to gender, but does believe they can be an entirely different animal altogether with the right scientific techniques:

“Transphobic transhumanists are wild dude,” commented another:

A third wrote: “Bro be really saying anything. He wanna turn people into butterflies but he against trans folks”:

Yikes.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.