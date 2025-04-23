Musk's ex Grimes returns to X - and immediately hits out at the platform

Musician Grimes has described how the social media platform X/Twitter, owned by ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, is really "dark" and how social media in general is "causing great harm to society".

In a post to her 1.3 million followers, the singer shared how she's been taking more time "offline" and reflected on how "unhealthy" it is to be online nowadays.

"I've been way more offline lately, tried all the apps for a bit yesterday and man!" Grimes admitted.

"It's rly dark on here! I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing sext things.

"I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it's causing great harm to society."

When one user responded that social media is a "battlefield," Grimes had some extra thoughts to share on the topic.

"Not rly. Everyone's fighting over fake problems while they don't notice the existential ones When in reality they won't even solve those issues they might pass some legislation that will solve it that might be overturned later but most of them don't even look into the politics, don't even know how they work, and r just angry someone thinks differently from them which will always happen," she replied.

"If it's a battlefield it's in one's mind against oneself I feel."

The 37-year-old has a connection to the social media site as she dated X owner Musk for four years on and off. The former couple share three children together - four-year-old X AE A-XII, three-year-old Exa, and two-year-old Techno - and split in March 2022, just a month before Musk offered $44 billion to acquire Twitter.

Another user replied to Grimes's original post: "That's why I try to stick to posting history. History should be fun and aspirational!"

To which Grimes agreed in her answer: "Maybe it reacts to posts and I've posted too much politically Yes I've been trying to come here for history / tech/ phil rly only."

This isn't the first time Grimes has spoken about using the platform less frequently, as she told TIME back in February: "I've actually been mostly off besides a couple days since the end of January or something."

"It's just where all the cutting-edge news is, and all my friends use it, and the AI stuff. And it's good to keep track of the political stuff. Ultimately, I don't know. I love to debate. I like getting in fights. They hate me less on Twitter than everywhere else.'

In the recent past, Grimes has also used X to send an alarming public message to Musk, where she said one of their children had a 'medical crisis.'

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis,' she wrote to her ex back in February. 'I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

"If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

One social media user questioned Grimes's reasoning behind the public plea, and in response she claimed Musk "won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap".

She later deleted the posts and explained: "I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids."

