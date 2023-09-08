Grimes deletes message begging Elon Musk to let her see their son

Grimes appeared to take to X/Twitter where she begged Elon Musk to let her see her three-year-old son.

The 35-year-old musician had responded to a tweet by Musk biographer Walter Isaacson, according to the screenshots.

It comes following the release of his Time magazine article about the billionaire on Tuesday where photos featured of Musk alongside Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and their twins.

An image of Musk with X was also included in the story.

In her response, Grimes tweeted: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” the tweet reads, according to the screenshot.

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Grimes and Musk split in September 2021 and share two children together - three-year-old son X born in May 2020 and a one-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl otherwise known as Y, born in December 2021, via surrogate.

The twins Musk shares with Zilis were born a month before Y in November 2021.

It's not the first time the Oblivion singer has taken to Twitter before deleting tweets, as she recently shared how she had experienced "the single most traumatic events of my life.”

"A lot has been going on in my life for the last few years that I have mostly kept from the public,” she added.

“I may still do that out of respect for others, but the last few days rly taught me that without fundamental change I’m gna die from stress and my kids won’t be ok.”

