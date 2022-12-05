Tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk had a surprising response for paparazzi who asked him for his autograph.

On Saturday (3 December), Musk reached Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which is 26 miles away from Washington, DC.

In footage shared by TMZ, Musk can be seen about to get into a Tesla, with security guards in tow, as he was met by photographers outside.

Many of them shouted out to Musk, begging him for his signature.

One photographer can even be heard saying, “but it’s Christmas!”

Despite this, Musk revealed that he wouldn’t be doing any more signings - ever.

“I’m not doing any more signings ever again,” he told the photographers from his car.

When a photographer asked if he meant that he would never do signings again after the day, Musk said it was true.

“No, sorry,” the billionaire added.

Once people online heard about the ordeal, they were quick to note that Musk doesn’t owe autographs to people.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Good for him. He owes nothing to anybody.”

“His life is probably in danger! His safety is his priority, not signing autographs to people who will sell them at an extortionate price,” another added.

A third wrote: “It’s the smartest move tbh.

“His safety is the biggest priority right now.”

Someone else added: ”Elon should not allow anyone near him if they cannot respect him. These people are always grabbing him and pulling on him. No regard for personal space.”

Although Musk’s response wasn’t in the holiday spirit, he is an extremely busy person whose notoriety has increased over the past years.

And after acquiring Twitter recently, with a goal of freedom of speech, he’s become someone that is loved and loathed by people.

That’s why the autograph situation makes sense.

Over the weekend, he told Twitter Space listeners in a two-hour-long Q&A that “literally being shot” is a significant risk he’s facing these days.

“It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t, and fate smiles upon the situation with me, and it does not happen,” he added.

