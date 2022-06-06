Elon Musk is determined to clear up any misunderstanding of how the infamous picture of him and Ghislaine Maxwell came to be.

On Saturday, Musk, 50, tweeted out wondering why the Department of Justice had not leaked the names of Epstein/Maxwell clients saying, "Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?"

Attached to the tweet was a photo that said "things I'll never see in my life" which included a picture of a dragon, dinosaur, unicorn, and text that ready "The Epstein/Maxwell client list"

A Twitter user clapped back at the inquiry by tweeting a photo of Musk standing next to Maxwell at the 2014 Vanity Fair party.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I found one," the Twitter user said.

The infamous photo of the two has been used against the Tesla CEO before. Back in May, a Twitter user accused Musk of being part of the client list because Maxwell and Musk were photographed together.

On both occasions, Musk has gone out of his way to insist that Maxwell 'photobombed' him and he did not intentionally pose with the former socialite.

"Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at [Vanity Fair] Oscar party- you should [ask] them why they invited her. The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange ... " Musk wrote.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted on five counts of sex-trafficking related charges in December 2021 notably tied to the accused Epstein. Maxwell's sentencing is due later in June.

Several high-profile individuals have been tied to Epstein and Maxwell but Musk is determined to make it crystal clear that he is not one of them.

Rather, the SpaceX founder wants to know why the DOJ has not released the list of clients associated with Epstein and Maxwell. Some of the alleged high-profile individuals include former President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump along with the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Epstein died in 2019 while being held in a cell, multiple conspiracy theories regarding his death have emerged.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.