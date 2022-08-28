Elon Musk, the richest man in the world with SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink under his belt, has an unusual sleeping arrangement for his mother when she visits.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Maye Musk, 74, opened up about her bond with her 51-year-old son. She revealed that while Elon is worth an estimated $257.3bn (£219bn), his SpaceX headquarters are far from glamourous.

"I have to sleep in the garage," she told the outlet of her visits to the Texas site. "You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site."



Musk has previously revealed he doesn't "even own a home" and stays "at friend's places".

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he tweeted in 2020, adding, "Don't need the cash. Possession just weighs you down."

Commenting on her son's success, Maye said she knew how intelligent he was by the time he turned three, which gave him the nickname "Genius Boy".

She recalled how he "remembered everything he read," and that "he was always absorbing information. We could ask him anything. This was before the internet. I guess now we would call him the internet."

It hasn't always been an easy ride for the activist. After Maye divorced Errol Musk in 1979, she moved to Canada with Elon and his siblings, Kimbal, 49, and Tosca, 48.

She described that time as "horrifying" due to ongoing money issues.

"I had to wear Elon’s and Tosca’s clothes because I couldn’t afford to buy new clothes," she said.



"There were hard times. Tosca and I were joking the other day about how we all lived in a one-bedroom apartment for a year. For a long time after I left my marriage, I had a pain in my gut. I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids."





