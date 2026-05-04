Elon Musk’s latest net worth plans spark condemnation

He’s the world’s richest man, but tech billionaire Elon Musk still has his sights set on more wealth, as he looks to reach a net worth of $10 trillion – quite some way off from the current estimated net worth of the Tesla and X/Twitter owner of $852 billion, according to Forbes.

The news outlet reported in February that the 54-year-old became the first person ever to be worth $800 billion or more when SpaceX acquired his other company, xAI.

Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the X Prize Foundation (a competitions non-profit) shared the news on Sunday, and claimed the last person to hold an estimated 2.7 per cent of America’s entire GDP was the businessman and philanthropist John D. Rockerfeller in 1913.

“Rockerfeller had oil. Musk has the future,” he said.

In response, Musk tweeted: “$10T or bust.”

And that ambitious goal has sparked concern from other X/Twitter users, with Melanie D’Arrigo of the Campaign for New York Health writing: “This level of wealth hoarding is a mental illness”:

Another complained: “It’s never enough for these freaks”:

And a third wrote: “This is the kind of wealth hoarding that they would talk about in 100 years from now but unfortunately we’re not going to make it that long as a species”:

Wild.

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