MrBeast spills on his private DMs with Elon Musk

MrBeast has opened up about why he ended up sliding into Elon Musk’s Instagram DMs – and how the billionaire actually responded when he finally saw it.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, discussed the moment during an interview with Jon Youshaei, who spent 45 days with him while he filmed the second series of Beast Games.

In the show, contestants are given opportunities to make requests, ranging from flying out family members to life-changing experiences. One of the more personal asks came from Season 1 winner Jeff Randall Allen, who requested a phone call with Elon Musk.

That request, however, wasn’t just a casual chat. Allen explained it was tied to his son Lucas, who suffers from Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), a rare genetic disorder that prevents the brain from properly accessing creatine.

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"I tried again for a call with Elon Musk," Allen revealed. "The ultimate aim is, I want to try to find someone who can help find a cure for my son. I just feel like with him, Tesla energy, Neuralink brain, we're trying to get creatine to the brain, I was hoping."

When that connection didn’t come through, MrBeast decided to step in himself and try to help make it happen.

"I DM'd Elon," he revealed. "He didn't soon enough, so I was going to try to make it happen."

He continued: "And then the next day Elon just replied with a question mark, like 'what?', but I couldn't get Elon on the phone, not that late at night."

Elon, if you’re reading this – they're still waiting.

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