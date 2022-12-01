A resurfaced clip of Elon Musk talking about the future of cars has people believing he predicted the future.

The clip was captured almost 15 years ago in 2008 and shows the fresh-faced billionaire being interviewed about Tesla Motors and what method of transport will be popular in the future.

In the video posted on Twitter, the interviewer asked Musk: “Do you see Tesla Motors as a direct competitor to the large car makers in Detriot, in Europe?”

Musk assuredly replied, “Yes”. The interviewer then went on to ask Musk about the future of car transportation and asked whether he believed hydrogen, biofuels or electricity would be the next big thing.

As a co-founder of the electric vehicle company started in 2003, Musk replied: “I’ll give you one guess.”

Musk also dismissed the idea of hydrogen-powered vehicles as “stupid” and claimed there was a lack of desire among conventional car companies to explore electric vehicles.

He said: “You have to appreciate, what is really the constraint. Is the constraint a quantity of resources? It’s not the quantity of resources.

“It’s, do they have the quality? Is there a small, very talented, focussed, dedicated team that’s willing to take the risks and make something happen? That’s the scarce commodity, not money.”

Musk replied to the tweet writing, “Feels like an eternity ago”.

One Musk fan commented: “He didn’t predict it, he made his dream come true, he paved the way, dream big, live it, do it- the man is a role model for motivation & entrepreneurs... look at what you can do when you commit.”

